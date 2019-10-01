MURRAY – Murray State University is offering its Alumni Legacy Tuition Grant, providing in-state tuition rates to children, grandchildren and other descendants of university alumni seeking an undergraduate degree at Murray State.
Available beginning for summer 2020, the tuition grant will assist students for up to eight semesters towards the student’s first baccalaureate degree and is available for the fall and spring semesters .
To be eligible for this grant, a parent, stepparent, grandparent or stepgrandparent must hold a baccalaureate or graduate degree from Murray State University.
The student must be admitted as an undergraduate for summer 2020 or later, meet all regular out-of-state admission requirements and must be enrolled full-time in an undergraduate program pursuing a first baccalaureate degree.
Biological, adoptive, step-parents and grandparents must submit legal documentation to verify the link from the students to the qualifying alumnus. Visit murraystate.edu/legacy for more information.
“The Alumni Legacy Tuition grant will be a game-changer for alumni families all over the country and the world who have for years dreamed that their children or grandchildren would follow in their footsteps and become Racers,” said Murray State University Alumni Relations Director Carrie McGinnis. “We could not be more excited for this opportunity for our next generation of Racer legacy students.”
The deadline to apply is the first day of classes.
Registration for the fall 2020 semester at Murray State University is open as future Racers can apply today for admission. Individuals interested in learning more about Murray State, scheduling a campus visit or applying for admission can visit admissions.murraystate.edu.
Murray State offers on-campus courses at its main Murray location as well as five regional campuses and educational presences in Paducah, Henderson, Madisonville, Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell.
The university also offers many degrees and classes entirely online, providing a flexible higher education experience to accommodate any schedule.
