Murray State Phi Kappa Phi chapter selected as recipient of 2019 Fall Service Project Award

Ashley Ireland, right, dean of University Libraries and president-elect of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Murray State University, presents a $200 Amazon gift card to Claydean McCallon with the Girl Scouts of Murray and Calloway County. In October 2019, Murray State’s Phi Kappa Phi chapter participated in STEM Day organized by Dr. Aleck Leedy, left, associate professor of engineering physics at Murray State.