Murray State Phi Kappa Phi chapter selected as recipient of 2019 Fall Service Project Award

MURRAY – Murray State University’s chapter of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is one of four higher education institutions nationally to be selected as a recipient of the 2019 Fall Service Project Award by the prestigious honor society.
The chapter, which is the most selective academic honor society on campus, partnered with University Libraries to participate in Engineering Day, a one-day event for Girl Scouts on Oct. 26, on campus.
The chapter’s goal was to promote the value of learning and the role organizations like Phi Kappa Phi play in academic development.
Chapter members served as volunteers for the event, staffed an information table with Phi Kappa Phi materials, and discussed the importance of research and scholarly inquiry with more than 150 girls whose ages ranged from 10 to 17.
“We are thrilled to have been selected for this honor and to present the winning prize to the Girl Scouts,” said Dr. Melony Shemberger, chapter president and associate professor of journalism and mass communication at Murray State. “Meeting the many Girl Scout members who spent the day on our campus learning about science and the value of academics was special for our chapter.”
The Murray State chapter promotes the society’s motto, “Let the love of learning rule humanity,” by participating each semester in the university’s Scholars Week event, where members present their research on the Love of Learning Panel. The chapter also holds an induction ceremony of new members each April and participates in various service projects throughout the year.
Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest, most selective and most prestigious all-discipline academic honor society. Membership is by invitation only to Murray State’s top 7.5 percent of juniors and the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students. Faculty, staff and alumni may be invited to join for exceptional contributions to their discipline, profession or community.
Murray State’s chapter was chartered on Nov. 28, 2007, and has inducted several hundred outstanding Racers into membership since then.
For more information about Phi Kappa Phi at Murray State, contact Shemberger at mshemberger@murraystate.edu or by phone at 270-809-6874.
