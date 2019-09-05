MURRAY — Murray State University’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity chapter, Epsilon Lambda, has earned the highest honor available to all chapters in the nation, as well as Canada, for the second consecutive year.
Earlier this month, during the annual Pike University Academy gathering in Memphis, Tennessee, the Murray State chapter received the Robert Adgar Smythe Award, which is given by the Pike’s international headquarters. One of the smallest chapters under Pike’s international umbrella, this marked not only the second straight year for the Murray State chapter to earn the award, but the third overall, dating back to 1980.
“It was awesome. It was definitely a fun time for us and a moment to be proud of,” said Paxton Crider, a senior from Bardwell, who is in his second year as president of the Murray State chapter. “There is definitely a lot of hard work involved in this and was made possible by our members, our advisors and our alumni, who were incredibly helpful in guiding us. It’s an awesome thing for this chapter at Murray State and it’s something that should really get this chapter excited going into the new school year.”
Murray State claimed this honor out of 206 chapters in the United States and 20 colonies in Canada. While it is among the smallest Pike chapters in the international delegation, the fraternity is the largest on the Murray State campus with 84 members.
“I’m a proud man. They did an absolutely fantastic job,” said Murray State advisor Jerry Penner. “It’s about the contributions they make to the community, and now they get recognized in a big way on a national basis. It reflects greatly on the university, but it really prepares (the members) for life. It’s not about, ‘Well, I’m a member of a fraternity.’ This is an $80,000-a-year student organization and they learn a lot about life skills that go with working and paying bills, scheduling events and philanthropy, and it really develops them to be extremely marketable graduates.”
Penner said the Murray State chapter also performed in the classroom, earning a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.16. Crider said that was one of the last things tabulated.
Before that, he said an evaluation team from the international office conducts an extensive examination of all aspects of the university chapter. Penner, who is a retired colonel in the U.S. Army, referred to this as a “wire brush” exam for its thoroughness.
“They look at your community service, your visitation, your athletics participation, your philanthropy, literally everything,” Crider said. “There wasn’t anything they didn’t look at.
“But it’s like I told our guys, it is hard to win one of these one time. It is even harder to win it a second time because a lot of the time, the mentality is to let down and not be as focused and intense in what we’re doing.”
The Murray State chapter’s victory also was well-received by another Pike alum — current Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
“When I was a student at Murray State, we had just won our first Smythe,” said Jackson, a 1985 graduate of Murray State. “To win back-to-back like that is a real tribute to the chapter’s young men and advisors.
“I’m a big proponent of campus life and it doesn’t matter what you’re involved in, whether it’s the Racer Band or Greek life or student government or the Black Student Council. I ask all students to go out and get involved and make a difference. This shows that can happen.”
As the Murray State chapter moves into the new year, it has a special mission. Not only does it want a three-peat, it wants this third Smythe award in a row to honor one of its own, longtime Murray State faculty member and alumnus, the late Dr. Robert “Doc” McGaughey.
“We’ve got a slogan this year: ‘Let’s do it for Doc,’” Crider said. “I was able to meet him when I was a freshman and he was always involved with activities that we were doing and he donated a lot of his time and resources to our chapter. He exemplified what you want a Pike to be. He lived the slogan, ‘Once a Pike, always a Pike.’”
