Murray State professor serves abroad as Fulbright Specialist

MURRAY – Dr. Ben Littlepage, associate professor and coordinator of Murray State University’s postsecondary education administration program in the College of Education and Human Services, recently returned from guest lecturing in Hungary as part of his work as a Fulbright Specialist.
Fulbright Specialists are a diverse group of highly-experienced, well-established faculty members and professionals who represent a wide variety of academic disciplines and professions.
Earlier this year, Littlepage worked with Dr. Nikolett Mihaly, assistant professor of psychology and economics at Hungary’s Szent Istvan University, during her visit to campus for a guest lecture.
“After Dr. Mihaly’s guest lecture, she asked to attend my on-campus night classes each week,” Littlepage said. “She found the topics we discussed in class fascinating.”
The pair decided to continue their work, exploring their options through the Fulbright Specialist program.
“We enjoyed working together and wanted to continue collaborating as professionals,” Littlepage said. “We knew our ideas well aligned with the mission of the Fulbright Specialist program, and spent the month of June creating a proposal. I also applied to be a Fulbright Specialist during this time period. The proposal was approved and my candidacy was accepted in August.”
Littlepage spent two weeks at Szent Istvan University last month, providing five lectures and meeting with campus leadership and faculty members. In March 2020, Littlepage will return to offer additional lectures and review the progress made on implementing new concepts and strategies identified during the initial visit.
“Murray State, specifically the Hutson School of Agriculture, has a long-standing relationship with Szent Istvan University,” Littlepage said. “My participation as a Fulbright Specialist adds breadth to this existing relationship, further advancing areas for partnership. I will acquire a global awareness related to international higher education administration and strategic planning.”
