MURRAY – The Murray State University Nonprofit Leadership Studies program is partnering with Auburn University’s Philanthropy and Nonprofit Studies program and the Community Foundation of West Kentucky (CFWK) on a new project that analyzes the impact of private philanthropy on the field of nonprofit studies.
The “Building of a New Field: Past, Present, and Future of Nonprofit and Philanthropic Studies” project is supported by a $70,000 grant from the Battle Creek Community Foundation in Michigan. The CFWK serves as the project home.
The project is a distinctive partnership between community-based philanthropic organizations and university nonprofit leadership studies programs.
“This collaborative endeavor which includes university, philanthropic and community partners is one of many ongoing initiatives that augments our academic program’s continued contribution to education and development in the growing nonprofit sector,” said Dr. Paul Lucko, chair of the Murray State Department of Community Leadership and Human Services.
Visiting distinguished professor of nonprofit leadership studies Dr. Bob Long will lead Murray State’s work on the project in tandem with Auburn assistant professor of philanthropy and nonprofit studies Dr. Peter Weber.
“It makes sense to permanently connect learning and practice for all community organizations,” said Tony Watkins, CFWK CEO. “We need to continue to invest in leadership and management education.”
Murray State’s Nonprofit Leadership Studies program is designed to develop the next generation of nonprofit sector leaders committed to improving the quality of life for people around the world. Learn more at murraystate.edu/NLS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.