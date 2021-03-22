MURRAY - Murray State University has re-launched its Regents Fellowship as a part of its commitment to foster a diverse, inclusive and welcoming learning environment. The one-year fellowship is designed to assist underrepresented minority students at Murray State with career development opportunities while completing their graduate degree.
Each recipient will also earn a stipend of $3,750 each semester along with a $1,000 semesterly scholarship. The fellowship may be renewed for up to one additional year.
To be eligible, students must be a United States citizen, a member of one or more underrepresented minority groups at Murray State and fully admitted into a university graduate program. Preference will be given to students whose personal characteristics reflect historically underrepresented populations and financial need. If selected, the recipient must enroll as a full-time graduate student each semester of the award and maintain a 3.25 cumulative GPA or greater.
“I am very excited about our successful Regents Fellowship program which we launched last year,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “This program is a distinguishing initiative and is vitally important to the university as we continue our efforts to recruit and retain underrepresented minorities to our campus community and to develop a pipeline for future career opportunities. I want to congratulate our many applicants and the successful Fellows who will represent the institution.”
Applications for the fellowship are open through Friday, April 2 at 4 p.m. Following committee review and interviews, Regents Fellows will be chosen by July 1.
Learn more about the Regents Fellowship and apply today at murraystate.edu/fellowship.
