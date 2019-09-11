MURRAY – Murray State University’s 2020-21 scholarship application is now open. Murray State provides many academic achievement scholarships as well as need-based scholarships and grants.
Murray State offers two types of scholarships: academic achievement and competitive. Academic achievement scholarships are only awarded to incoming freshmen at the time of admission. Competitive scholarships require students to complete the Murray State General Scholarship Application and are awarded after application deadline. Recipients must reapply each year.
To learn more about scholarship opportunities and important deadlines at Murray State, please visit murraystate.edu/scholarships.
In order for university scholarships and discounts to apply to student accounts, undergraduate students must file and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The FAFSA opens Oct. 1; visit fafsa.ed.gov for more information.
As part of its core belief that no one should be denied an education because of financial need, the university also offers the Murray State Promise. Murray State will provide scholarship assistance to help pay for tuition and mandatory fees if the student’s combined federal, state, institutional and private gift aid total is less than the cost of Murray State’s tuition (12-15 hours).
Registration for the fall 2020 semester at Murray State University is also open as future Racers can apply today for admission. Murray State offers on-campus courses at its main Murray location as well as five regional campuses and educational presences in Paducah, Henderson, Madisonville, Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell. The university also offers many degrees and classes entirely online, providing a flexible higher education experience to accommodate any schedule.
Students looking to take their first step in higher education are encouraged to visit admissions.murraystate.edu to get started.
The university continues to invest in an enhanced Murray campus coupled with new academic programs and student life initiatives. Murray State led all Kentucky public higher education institutions in Washington Monthly’s South region ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ rankings, while Forbes Magazine recognized the university on its “America’s Best Colleges” list for the 12th consecutive year.
