MURRAY - The Nonprofit Leadership Studies program is a part of the department of organizational communication and leadership which is dedicated to developing student competence. This dedication lies within the application and synthesis of communication processes, theories and skills that enable individuals and groups to organize effectively in an increasingly complex and global society. As a part of the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business, the department and program are committed to advancing careers in dynamic environments of leadership and management.
Abby Siegel Hyman is a 2017 Murray State alumna that graduated with a bachelor of arts in nonprofit leadership studies and public relations along with a minor in organizational communication. Upon graduation, she attended Vanderbilt University, receiving her master of education in community development and action degree in 2019, and her master’s of theology in 2020. Since leaving Murray State, Abby has been actively engaged in a range of dynamic internship experiences and communications projects.
“The nonprofit leadership studies program is designed to develop the next generation of nonprofit sector leaders, prepared to engage as highly effective and dedicated professionals committed to improving the quality of life for people around the world,” said Dr. Bob Long, professor of nonprofit leadership studies. “This comes directly from our mission statement and web presence.”
The NLS program at Murray State grants their students the opportunity to obtain a broad understanding of the roles and functions of nonprofit organizations and philanthropic institutions in a modern democracy. Students are able to obtain knowledge in the areas of program design, volunteer and human resource management, cultural competency and diversity, financial resource development and management, marketing and public relations, organizational development and leadership, and strategic planning.
“My professors in the NLS program have been the guides for me in this work,” said Abby. “They have believed in me, saw a light I didn’t see in myself, and pushed me to develop into the change agent I am becoming. I owe it to the organizational communication and PR studies when it comes to the tangible skills I use every day in my work. There were so many presentations, papers, and group projects that I now see incredible value, as I often find myself facilitating groups, collaborating with community leaders, and creating graphics, reports, and social posts using the graphic design tool, Canva—a tool I got plenty of practice using while in the organizational cmmunication program. This was real life practice that set me up for success. My work has become a great mashup of my studies, and it’s exciting to put my learning into practice.”
For more information about the NLS program, visit murraystate.edu/business and select “nonprofit leadership studies” when viewing the college’s academic programs.
