Murray State’s Paducah Regional Campus occupational therapy program earns five-year accreditation

PADUCAH – The Murray State University Paducah Regional Campus’s occupational therapy (OT) program has earned accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE) of the American Occupational Therapy Association.
Following a positive on-site evaluation, ACOTE awarded the Paducah campus a five-year term of initial accreditation.
“I am thrilled to help meet the crucial need for increasing the number of occupational therapy practitioners to this region and for the great community support for our program,” said Dr. Sherri Powers, director of the Paducah campus’s occupational therapy program. “Our community partners — locally and nationally — have consistently opened their arms for our students. The successful accreditation status will only strengthen our community partnerships.
“I’m extremely proud of the occupational therapy faculty (Candy Alvey, Christine Watt, Shandi James and Andrea Hubbard), who were instrumental in gathering and reporting information. All of them went above and beyond to help make this accreditation possible.”
“Over the past year, Dr. Powers and the OT faculty have worked hard to complete the necessary requirements to receive accreditation,” said Dr. Dina Byers, interim dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions. “This achievement is a demonstration of a collaborative effort made by all involved. The support received from President Dr. Bob Jackson, Interim Provost Dr. Tim Todd and Associate Provost Dr. Bob Pervine led to a successful accreditation visit and outcome. I am extremely proud of Dr. Powers, Dr. Alvey, and Dr. Watt and I am appreciative of the work that has been completed.”
The program has two student cohorts, with the inaugural group graduating in May 2020. Applications for a third cohort are open through Jan. 15.
Murray State University offers a unique curriculum designed to introduce students to the profession of occupational therapy through current research, clinical experiences and inter-professional collaboration with other healthcare professionals. The Master of Science in occupational therapy program is a 24-month continuous, year-round curriculum that strengthens critical inquiry, cultural competence and patient care skills through didactic and clinical education.
For more information, please visit murraystate.edu/OT.
