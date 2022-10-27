MURRAY – The Murray State University Upward Bound Tri-State is pleased to announce that the U.S. Department of Education has extended a grant in the amount of $297,601 each year for the next five years totaling roughly 1.5 million dollars. The target schools that are partnered with Murray State during the 2022 – 2027 academic years are the following: Calloway County High School, Henry County High School in Tennessee, Marshall County High School and Charleston High School in Missouri. The continuation of this grant will help students enrolled in the program achieve the skills they need to graduate high school and pursue post-secondary education.
Students from the above-mentioned four school districts comprise the 60 participants in the program. The program is competitive in that there are only spots available when outgoing class participants graduate and underclassmen members lead to filling those spots. The program is free for students.
“Education is something that no one can ever take away from you once you obtain it and is essential on the journey to a better life for our students and their families,” said Buffy Blanton, director of Upward Bound Tri-State at Murray State University. “It’s an honor to support them and assist in their college dreams coming true.”
The services that Upward Bound Tri-State provides to the participants and their families include after school tutoring, individual academic counseling, college and career exploration, college and financial aid application assistance and ACT prep. In addition, participants take part monthly in workshops and Saturday sessions. Life skills, financial literacy, time management, goal setting, scholarship writing and STEM activities are components taught throughout the year and summer. As a bonus, the student participants are allowed to explore their collegiate options by touring different colleges and universities throughout the year.
Upward Bound Tri-State is not only assisting students academically throughout the year, but also includes a six-week summer course. This component of the course is hybrid, virtual and in person, while also allowing students to receive the full college experience by living in residential housing.
“Upward Bound Tri-State is the voice for first-generation, underrepresented students and assists them in reaching their goals of pursuing postsecondary education, and making it a level playing field for them and alleviating the obstacles of being first generation or income eligibility,” said Blanton of the grant extension. “Future plans include allowing the students to get more involved in their community to outreach and giving back as well as globally. Upward Bound strives to ensure we make learning fresh, fun, exciting and challenging while at the same time providing cultural experiences and memories.”
For more information about Upward Bound Tri-State at Murray State University, visit bit.ly/3SrvcHw.
