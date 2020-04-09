MURRAY – Murray State University telecommunications systems management (TSM) student Jesse Chowning from Bloomfield has been named a top 10 finalist in the Palo Alto Networks “Secure the Future Competition.”
Students across the country were tasked to develop a report, summary video and presentation that included methodologies for deploying end-to-end attack detection, alert triage, threat hunting, investigation, orchestration and automated response activities.
The competition, which ran from September 2019 to January of this year, culminated with each finalist flying out to Palo Alto headquarters in Santa Clara, California, to present their projects. The 10 finalists also had the opportunity to interview for internships and/or full-time positions.
Other finalists came from Ball State University, Highline College and East Carolina University.
“I’m glad I had the chance to compete in this competition, and I would encourage any other students to do the same,” Chowning said. “This is a growing event that will continue to get more and more popular and competitive. This is a great way to get yourself noticed, and it could lead to job opportunities.”
Based in California, Palo Alto is a leading vendor of cybersecurity products. Its core products include advanced firewalls and cloud-based offerings that extend those firewalls to cover other aspects of security.
“The ‘Secure the Future Competition’ is a great opportunity for our students where they get to use and learn cutting edge firewall technology and work with Palo Alto to get both technical and professional experience,” said Dr. Randall Joyce, Murray State TSM professor and advisor to Chowning. “This type of opportunity will help develop our students and prepare them for their careers in the cybersecurity and technology industry.”
In 2019, the Murray State TSM program was designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE) by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. The CAE-CDE designation allows the TSM program to focus on providing students with real world training and cybersecurity experience.
