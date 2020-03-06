MURRAY – Murray State University junior and Presidential Fellow Katie Waide of Madisonville recently spent a semester in Finland at the Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, where she participated in a student exchange program and accomplished several personal and academic goals.
Waide said she was looking for a program where she would have access to opportunities for independent travel and not feel she was being too guided while abroad. She found this in her exchange with Haaga-Helia University, where she was the third Murray State student to participate in the program.
In her time abroad, Waide worked to learn basic conversational Finnish and improved on her fluency in Spanish; after her trip, Waide took on a Spanish minor.
“The classes I took at Haaga-Helia truly helped me better understand what I wanted to do after I returned home,” Waide said. “I discovered how important it is to be able to speak someone else’s language, and as a result, experience their culture more thoroughly.”
Waide also indulged in a Finnish sauna, learned how to paddleboard, ice skate and navigate the public transportation system, while also acclimating to just six hours of sunshine each day. On her walks to class, she would cut through a nearby forest and enjoy the natural environment.
Learn more about Education Abroad opportunities at Murray State University at murraystatel.edu/educationabroad.
