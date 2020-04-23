MURRAY - Murray State University students scored higher than the national average on the latest Educational Testing Service (ETS) Business Major Field Test, marking the university’s best performance in nearly 20 years of testing.
Proctored to 89 graduating undergraduate business students as part of the university’s assurance of learning process for Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accreditation, the ETS test measures each student’s subject knowledge and the ability to apply facts, concepts, theories and analytical methods. The questions represent a wide range of difficulty and cover depth and breadth in assessing students’ achievement levels.
The test is administered routinely every few years, and was most recently given in December 2019 to students of the university’s strategic management capstone course. The overall average score surpassed the national benchmark across all nine sections, both for on-campus and online students.
“The excellence of our students’ performance is a testament to the quality of faculty and students in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business,” said College of Business Assistant Dean Dr. Joy Humphreys. “It takes a village to see such great work from our students, and I want to thank our faculty and staff that regularly go the extra mile to prepare our graduates for the workforce.”
