MURRAY – On Sunday, Nov. 10, Murray State students enrolled in a university globalization course will hold a photography exhibition as part of their final projects at the Calloway County Public Library. The photo exhibition will take place from 2–4 p.m. with students presenting between 2–3 p.m.
The class is an interdisciplinary team-taught course by two professors in the department of political science and sociology. Dr. Diane Nititham (sociology) and Dr. Marc Polizzi (political science) designed the course with a community event in mind.
Students began planning the project at the beginning of October, using skills learned in class and applying them to the real world. As part of the assignment, students shot a series of photographs and will choose their top photo for display at the library. Students will present their photo and talk about their research leading up to the final project.
“We’re really excited that students have the opportunity to share their research with the wider Murray community,” Nititham said.
Students in the course have expressed their interest to take their work outside the classroom and collaborate with the library. The event will give students and the community an opportunity to interact and talk about globalization.
“This course is allowing us to be able to put our creativity to use in a project that involves the community, and I’m excited to be able to showcase my visual ethnography for the public,” said Chelsea Sams, a sociology major from Owensboro. “I hope it can shed light on issues on a global scale as well.”
“I look forward to sharing my visual ethnography presentation with Murray’s community to illustrate the social and political issues that are impacting people on a local and global scale,” said Tully Pritchett, a sociology and psychology double major from Littleton, Colorado.
The community is encouraged to attend the exhibition at the Calloway County Public Library and talk with students about their projects.
