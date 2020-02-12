Murray State students selected for Kentucky Legislative Research Commission internship

MURRAY – Murray State University students Tyler Belcher and Kimberly Molden have been selected by the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission (LRC) to participate in the Kentucky Legislative Intern Program.
The LRC internship began in January and ends in May.
Belcher, a senior political science major from Owensboro, said he is excited about this internship and its responsibilities and numerous opportunities to apply himself, especially in new areas.
“I expect to gain a better understanding of how our general assembly operates, and most of all, I expect to better my work ethic and to advance my ability in both legal research and legal writing,” Belcher said. “I look forward to everything that I am going to learn, and I especially look forward to getting to know my fellow interns during the session.”
Murray State’s Dr. Crystal Coel, senior lecturer in organizational communication and head of Elizabeth College, said Belcher’s energy is infectious and people gravitate toward him.
“As an intern, I am sure his multiple positions within Elizabeth College have aided his innate ability to motivate and lead others,” Coel said. “From being a co-captain for our Great Beginnings Leaders to handling judicial matters for the college, he excels. When he graduates, it will be an Elizabeth College loss and a win for the law school that accepts his credentials and his competence.”
Molden, a junior agricultural science technology and political science major from Nancy, said this internship has helped her develop a stronger familiarity with legislation and appreciation for those working to better serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
“I feel tremendously blessed to have gotten the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people and experience the legislative process firsthand,” Molden said.
Jordan Smith, Murray State’s director of government and institutional relations, said the university is fortunate to have both Belcher and Molden representing Murray State in Frankfort through the internship.
“Murray State University has a long standing reputation in Frankfort for academic excellence and quality, and our students who work for the state within this prestigious program are direct examples of this tradition of excellence and quality,” Smith said. “Most importantly, they will both gain a tremendous amount of work experience and practical governmental knowledge that will serve them well in the years ahead.”
