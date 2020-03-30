Murray State students travel for Posters at the Capitol

MURRAY – Murray State University students traveled to Frankfort to share their research with state legislators at the annual Posters at the Capitol event March 5.
Posters at the Capitol helps emphasize the important role undergraduate research plays in students’ education among those responsible for higher education funding in Kentucky.
About 300 students and faculty from Kentucky’s eight public universities attended the event. Fifteen faculty members and 20 students from Murray State took advantage of the opportunity to engage in scholarly research and creative work. For the second year in a row, MSU President Dr. Bob Jackson served as the program’s grand emcee.
Emma Renfro, a sophomore accounting major from McKenzie, Tennessee, presented her research, titled “Cyberbullying and Teenage Mental Health.”
“I chose that topic in particular in order to advocate for mental health in schools on the state level in Kentucky,” Renfro said. “It’s something I have dealt with personally and something I’ve always wanted to learn more about.”
Scholarly Communication Librarian AJ Boston, now in his fourth year as program coordinator, praised the work of university students and faculty.
“I can confidently say this was, by far, our most successful event in that time,” Boston said. “The success of Posters is only possible due to the exceptional team we have assembled from across campus that brings it all together.
“Faculty members Alyx Shultz, David Pizzo, Gary Stinchcomb, Melony Shemberger, Shea Porr and Yousif Abulhassan not only went the extra mile to mentor Murray State students on independent scholarly posters, but literally traveled 260 more miles to get our students to Frankfort, standing by in support of them as they presented to Kentucky’s elected legislators. We were thrilled to have our newly-minted Provost Dr. Tim Todd there to provide support, as well as the College of Humanities and Fine Arts Dean Dr. David Balthrop.”
The 20th annual Posters at the Capitol event is set for March 4, 2021.
