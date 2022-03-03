MURRAY - The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts and Department of Music are pleased to present the late, great Stephen Sondheim’s groundbreaking musical, “Company,” on Thursday, March 10, Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m., and the last production on Sunday, March 13 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will be held in the Robert E. Johnson Theatre on the university campus. General admission is $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased at murraystatetickets.universitytickets.com. Murray State students are admitted free with their student ID.
“Company,” Sondheim’s sixth Broadway musical, was first performed in 1970. Often described as more of a revue than a traditional musical, the show’s minimal plot revolves around a single man (Robert), his married friends and several girlfriends. The title refers not only to Robert’s friends and loved ones, but also the ensemble of actors performing the show. Company received 14 Tony Awards.
“When audiences leave after watching our production of ‘Company,’ I hope it not only highlights the awesome performers we have here at Murray State but also leaves viewers with more questions than answers,” said Zacharie Lamb, a freshman music performance-voice major from Mayfield. “The show explores all these paradoxes related to relationships and love, and it doesn’t really leave you with the solutions. Hopefully, audience members will leave and reflect on their own lives and experiences to come to their own conclusions of what it means to be alive, just as the protagonist Robert does in the show.”
“The show itself, and I believe the route we chose to take (in our production), is very haunting and personal, but that’s what makes it so captivating,” said Mack Slack, a sophomore theatre major and music minor from Belleville, Illinois.
Murray State’s production of “Company” is directed by Daryl W. Phillipy, associate professor of theater, with music direction by Dr. Maribeth Crawford, associate professor of music. The orchestra is conducted by Dr. Trae Blanco, assistant professor of music. Instructor of scenic and lighting design Debra P. Holmes designed the set and lights, associate professor of theatre Heidi Ortega designed the costumes and associate professor of theatre Justin P. Walsh provided the technical direction and sound design. Choreography is by Caitlin Easter, senior theatre major from Metropolis, Illinois. Fight choreography is provided by associate professor of theatre Matthew Crider.
The cast and crew of Company includes:
Abby Ankrom, junior from Troy, Illinois
Davin Belt, junior from Benton
Andrew Bittenbender, junior from Floyds Knob, Indiana
Eli Borwick, sophomore from Greenville, Illinois
Grace Floerke, junior from Waterloo, Illinois
Audri Hughes, senior from Paducah
Ryn Jenkins, sophomore from Murray
Alex Johnson, sophomore from Belleville, Illinois
Zacharie Lamb, freshman from Mayfield
Emily Morehead, senior from Paducah
Charlie Raymer senior from Paris, Tennessee
Savannah Richey, junior from Murray
Gabe Steffen, sophomore from Calvert City
Mack Slack, sophomore from Belleville, Illinois
“It has been an absolute joyride with my amazing cast mates, stage management team and our wonderful director, who inspires us the more we move along in the production process,” said Slack. “Every rehearsal, tired or not, is always filled with laughter, good times and love. We, as a production, will do everything we can to make sure we put on the best show for our audiences, for ourselves and in honor of Stephen Sondheim.”
For more information contact 270-809-4421 or please visit murraystatetickets.com.
