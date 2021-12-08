MURRAY - Murray State will host the Admitted Student Weekend event Feb. 4-6, 2022. The free event allows admitted Racers and their families to learn more about life at Murray State through a variety of programs and activities.
Admitted students are encouraged to register today at murraystate.edu/admitted.
Admitted Student Weekend includes:
• Priority registration for Racer Nation Orientation, the new student program for incoming freshmen and transfer students that assists with the transition to college while offering the first opportunity to register for fall classes
• Opportunities to meet current Racers who serve on the 2022 Orientation Leadership team
• Personal appointments and meetings with Student Financial Services to learn more about scholarships, financial aid and more
• Academic Open House sessions. Murray State offers 146 high-quality academic programs ranging from agriculture, business and music to computer science, healthcare, education and much more.
• Student involvement sessions. The university has more than 170 student organizations ranging from Racer Band to Greek organizations, along with many other clubs.
• Housing and residence life informational sessions
• Event T-shirt and other prizes and giveaways
• Tours of campus
• Complimentary tickets for the women’s and men’s basketball games on Saturday, Feb. 5.
“We are so excited to interact with our new students during the Admitted Student Weekend,” said Beth Acreman, associate director for new student programs in the office of recruitment. “This event is a wonderful opportunity for new students and their families to learn more about our university, see our beautiful campus, visit our current students, faculty, and staff, and discover all the exciting opportunities they will have as a new Racer.”
Those with questions on the Admitted Student Weekend event can contact Murray State’s Office of Recruitment at msu.newstudentprograms@murraystate.edu or by phone at 270-809-2896 or 800-272-4678 ext. 2.
Prospective students who are interested in joining the Racer family can learn more, schedule an on-campus or virtual visit, and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
