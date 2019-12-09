MURRAY – Murray State University’s Office of Multicultural Initiatives, Student Leadership and Inclusive Excellence (OMI) will host the Give Back Initiative on Jan. 20, 2020.
The Give Back Initiative is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service component of the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast celebration and is directed by OMI Executive Director Dr. SG Carthell.
The community is asked to contribute a variety of essentials and nonperishable goods that will be distributed to regional nonprofit organizations in the Murray-Calloway County community, including hygiene products, snacks, school supplies, cleaning supplies, pasta, canned vegetables, art supplies, coloring books and more.
Items can be dropped off at Fast Track and the Dr. Marvin D. Mills Multicultural Center at the Murray campus.
“Items can also be dropped off between 8:30-10:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the Curris Center Banquet Room,” said Dr. Alicia Carthell, assistant professor of English and OMI faculty liaison. “After the breakfast, volunteers will sort and package donations and deliver them to nonprofit organizations.”
For more information, contact Dr. SG Carthell at scarthell@murraystate.edu or call the OMI office at 270-809-6836.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.