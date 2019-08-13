MURRAY – A Murray State University tradition, Great Beginnings, begins its 25th year later this month with a series of programs, events and activities to provide new students the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the campus and surrounding community.
As part of the Great Beginnings activities, the Blue & Gold Celebration for all incoming students will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in Lovett Auditorium.
Following the Blue & Gold Celebration, individuals are encouraged to participate in the Parade of Racers. Open to both members of the university and greater community, those interested can arrive at the second floor entrance of the Curris Center by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon. University staff will line up participants along the parade route to greet and welcome new students as the Racer Band leads the incoming class of students from Lovett Auditorium through campus to the Curris Center at 2:30 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to wear Murray State gear, specifically blue and gold.
“It is our hope to fill the parade route with current students, student organizations, faculty and staff cheering our students as they travel to the Curris Center and begin their college experience at Murray State University,” said Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson. “In order to make these events a success, we need as many people as possible to participate. We encourage both members of the Murray State community, as well as the greater community, to come out and offer their support for the Parade of Racers.”
Additional information about Great Beginnings and a program schedule can be found at murraystate.edu/greatbeginnings.
Also, as part of Great Beginnings, move-in events for students are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 17 throughout the Murray State campus. Motorists should be aware of heavier vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout Great Beginnings, as well as the start of the school year, with classes beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The Murray State Police Department encourages motorists to take alternate routes and avoid Chestnut Street, KY 121 Bypass and Waldrop Drive. Waldrop Drive will be closed to through traffic throughout this event. Those needing to contact the University Police Department can call 270–809–2222.
Registration for the fall 2019 semester at Murray State University remains open for prospective students.
Murray State offers on-campus courses at its main Murray location as well as five regional campuses and educational presences in Paducah, Henderson, Madisonville, Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell. The university also offers many degrees and classes entirely online, providing a flexible higher education experience to accommodate any schedule.
Individuals are encouraged to visit murraystate.edu/myopportunity for general information about Murray State, to schedule a campus visit and apply for admission. Prospective students may also attend one of 11 Racer One Stop dates beginning Aug. 13 at the Curris Center to be admitted and enrolled for the fall 2019 semester, pending University admission requirements. Additional information on the Racer One Stop can be found at murraystate.edu/onestop.
