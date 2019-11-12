MURRAY – Murray State University welcomes future students to campus for Racer Days planned for the 2019-20 academic year, with the next set for Saturday, Nov. 16.
Racer Days are open house-style visits where prospective students are invited to meet the university’s Office of Recruitment & Transfer Center staff, professors and student organization representatives. Future Racers are also encouraged to meet with financial aid and scholarship office staff. Guided campus tours will be available for students looking to explore the Murray campus.
Each Racer Day will feature themed sessions, covering topics from the application process, transferring existing college credits, residential life and much more. Racer Day participants will have the opportunity to complete the on-site admission experience by bringing any official transcripts and test scores.
This academic year’s remaining Racer Days are set for Nov. 16 and March 31. For a full itinerary of each event or to RSVP, please visit murraystate.edu/RacerDays.
Admission for the fall 2020 semester at Murray State is now open and future Racers can apply online today at admissions.murraystate.edu.
