MURRAY – Murray State University will host a Brand Celebration Event from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Curris Center Rocking Chair Lounge for its new marketing and brand identity, “We are Racers.”
Spearheaded by the university’s Office of Branding, Marketing and Communication, “We are Racers” aligns with multiple core values of Murray State University - inspiring faculty and staff committed to student success; a distinctive campus community and Racer family; and high-quality, career-defining academic programs and college life experiences for students.
The free event is open to the campus community and general public, featuring food, prizes, giveaways, a photo booth and a visit from the university’s mascot, Dunker.
“The new ‘We are Racers’ brand positioning for Murray State is the culmination of many months of idea sharing, concept testing, collaborations and dialogues within our team but importantly, also a shared and thorough process that has included various members of our campus and greater community,” said Executive Director of Marketing and Communication Shawn Touney. “A strong brand takes time to develop, is authentic, bold, aspirational and unifying. We feel that this new marketing and brand identity possesses these characteristics, with the potential to assist Murray State in many ways. It is important that we celebrate this brand launch as a campus family and larger community, and are looking forward to a wonderful event.”
