MURRAY – Murray State University will host 11 Racer One Stop dates for current students throughout the month of August. Also, as part of the One Stop, the University will provide on-site admissions staff and resources for prospective students who are interested in attending the university for the fall 2019 semester.
Racer One Stop, which began in 2017, provides one convenient location on the first floor of the Curris Center for students to receive information and have questions answered for a variety of resources, including scholarships, financial aid, dining, registration, housing, RacerCard, advising, billing and veterans affairs.
Fall 2019 dates for Racer One Stop are as follows:
• Aug. 13-16, 22–23 and 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Aug. 17 from 1-4 p.m.
• Aug. 19–21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Prospective students can also be admitted and enrolled for the fall 2019 semester on these dates, pending university admission requirements. Individuals seeking admission for the fall 2019 semester must bring their high school transcript and all college transcripts if applicable. University advisors will be available to assist individuals with planning their upcoming semester of courses. The standard application fee will be waived for those who apply for on-site admission during Racer One Stop dates. Prospective students may also apply online at murraystate.edu/apply or call the Office of Admissions at 800-272-4678.
The following offices located at Sparks Hall will be closed to in-person visits during One Stop events at the Curris Center, but will be available by both phone and e-mail: scholarship, financial aid, registration, RacerCard and billing.
For more information on the Racer One Stop, visit murraystate.edu/onestop.
Classes begin Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Murray campus and all regional campus sites.
