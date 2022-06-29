MURRAY - The Murray State University Town & Gown community band will present a concert on July 4 at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn in front of Lovett Auditorium on Murray State’s campus as part of the annual Freedom Fest celebration.
The July 4 program will include the Star Spangled Banner, My Old Kentucky Home, Americans We, Irish Tune from County Derry (guest conductor Dennis L. Johnson, director of Band Emeritus), Giovannini’s Overture in Bb (guest conductor Dr. Derek Jones, Director of Bands at Bethel University), The Klaxon (guest conductor John Fannin, Racer Band director Emeritus), a medley of Duke Ellington compositions, US Armed Forces Salute, and the Stars and Stripes Forever. The Town & Gown Band will be joined for the concert by the 202nd Army Band.
“We are looking forward to rehearsing and performing with this outstanding unit,” said Dr. Todd E. Hill, professor of music and director of the Murray State University Town & Gown Community Band.
The Town & Gown community chorale will also perform during the concert and will be conducted by Murray State Professor of Music, Dr. Bradley Almquist.
The Murray State Office of Development director overseeing the Town & Gown Partnership program, Christian Barnes, remarked, “We are thrilled to bring back our summer concerts and we are so thankful for the generous individuals and organizations who support our Town & Gown program. We are able to offer these exceptional cultural opportunities for our community because of them.”
The July 4 concert is free and the public is cordially invited to attend and bring lawn chairs or blankets.
