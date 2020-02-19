Murray State University alumnus named 2019 New Trade and Industrial Teacher of the Year

MURRAY – Murray State University alumnus Jeff Jones, ’19, has received the New Trade and Industrial Teacher of the Year Award from the Association for Career & Technical Education, presented at its 2019 Vision conference in Anaheim, California.
Jones, a graduate of the university’s career and technical education program, has taught computer-aided drafting (CAD) at the Webster County Area Technology Center (ATC) in Dixon since 2016. He also serves as the trade and industry representative for the Kentucky Association for Career & Technical Education.
The award recognizes educators that have made significant contributions to the improvement, promotion, development and process of trade and industrial education in America.
“Career and technical education is more than just a pathway offered by a school,” Jones said. “It should be a doorway to life and experiences for our young adults. That is why I took the opportunity to enrich these students and help them to realize their potential, recognize when opportunity is knocking and how to kick that door open.”
Jones is an active member in SkillsUSA, a national career and technical-focused student organization, where he serves as an advisor to more than 20 students across Kentucky through academic competitions, service projects, leadership training and more.
“It is no surprise that Mr. Jeff Jones was awarded the New Trade and Industrial Teacher of the Year title at ACTE’s Vision 2019 conference in Anaheim, California,” said Murray State assistant professor Dr. Kemaly Parr, who heads the university’s career and technical education program and taught Jones. “In his four years as a CAD instructor at the Webster County ATC, he has been instrumental in the lives of his students as he has not only been a teacher, but also a mentor through SkillsUSA.
“Jeff never misses an opportunity to provide his students with real-world experience and leadership skills. As John C. Maxwell said, ‘A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way.’ Mr. Jones exemplifies Maxwell’s description of leadership daily in his classroom and as an advisor through SkillsUSA.”
