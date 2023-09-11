MURRAY - William Church, a 2022 Murray High School (MHS) graduate, is the recipient of the Coach Mark Brady Scholarship, established for MHS graduates attending Murray State University in the pursuit of a teaching career. Since its inception in 2019, the Coach Mark Brady Scholarship Endowment has assisted five local students in lowering the cost of their Racer educational experience. Previous recipients include Sarah Jacobs, Isaac Gallimore, Hannah Mohler, Jayce Riley and Annabel Wilcher, all seeking to become part of the next generation of educators.
Church is the sixth recipient of the Coach Mark Brady Scholarship and is a first time freshman at Murray State this fall. He is majoring in history, seeking a Social Studies Certification.
“I am extremely thankful to Coach Brady and the Murray Independent School District staff for the opportunity to be awarded this scholarship,” said Church. “I will be sure to honor Coach Brady and prove his investment is well placed.”
The Coach Mark Brady Scholarship Endowment, established with Brady’s gift to the Murray State University Foundation, gives graduates of Murray High School the opportunity to apply for the $1,000 scholarship. Preference is given to students enrolled in the College of Education and Human Services with plans to teach K-12 after graduation.
Brady’s primary hope is to assist students who plan to pursue a teaching career.
“As we are seeing each day, young graduates are opting for numerous career paths, and selecting a teaching career is still an important career path for our youth today,” Brady said. “My experience at Murray State prepared me well for a lifetime of service in a profession that has been incredibly rewarding for many years. I truly believe that future Racers, through the assistance of this scholarship endowment, will encounter the same enjoyment that I experienced in assisting those who are in pursuit of an education.”
Brady graduated from Murray State in 1967 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and History, a Master of Arts in Education degree in secondary education in 1971 and a Rank 1 master’s degree plus 30 hours in school administration in 1972.
He taught subjects ranging from world history, American government, civics, driver’s education and physical education at Murray High School for 24 years. Brady also served as a football, boys’ basketball and girls’ softball coach, as well as a student council sponsor, assistant principal and athletic director.
“As a teacher, coach and administrator in our community for many years, Mark has spent a great deal of his life in humble service to countless individuals,” said Dr. Bob Jackson, Murray State University president. “We are very appreciative of Coach Brady’s establishment of this scholarship, which will benefit students who aspire to become future educators and impact others in the same manner.”
For more information on how to apply for the scholarship or other scholarships at Murray State, contact the Scholarship Office at 270-809-3225 or 800-272-4678 or contact the office by email at msu.scholarships@murraystate.edu.
Contributions to the Coach Mark Brady Scholarship Endowment can be made by contacting the Murray State University Office of Development at 270-809-3001 or by making a secure gift online at murraystate.edu/give.
