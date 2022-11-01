MURRAY – The Karen Joy Medley Memorial Scholarship Endowment was established by gifts to the Murray State University Foundation, Inc. (MSU Foundation) from family and friends of Karen Medley as a way to memorialize her loving spirit and to assist students at Murray State University in obtaining an education to prepare them for a career in the field of theatre. Recipients of the scholarship will be students majoring in theatre or its successor programs, and selected by the Department of Global Languages and Theatre Scholarship Committee. The actual award amounts may vary from year to year based on growth in the scholarship fund and investment earnings. The scholarship awards each year shall be payable over the period of two semesters.
Karen Joy Medley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, moved to and began her family in Metropolis, Illinois, and later moved to Paducah. She loved theatre and acting on stage. In her 20s, she traveled with a theatre production company that was based out of Atlanta, Georgia. She also performed in Market House Theater productions when she was younger.
“Supporting the future of theatre would put a big smile on Karen’s face. Our department and students are grateful to the Karen Joy Medley family for supporting our future students in her memory,” said Brent Menchinger, chair of the Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts. “Our theatre students will benefit from the scholarship support each year. This scholarship will serve as a lasting remembrance of her and her family.”
Being a part-time student herself, she truly valued the opportunities provided to those who pursued a higher education degree. Although she did not attend Murray State, she was always very proud that her daughter, Whitney Medley Bechtel, who is a successful alumna from the School of Nursing and Health Professions, did. She would be pleased to know her family is honoring her memory by establishing this scholarship to help students achieve their educational goals.
“While we mourn the loss of any friend of the university, their long-lasting gifts that generate assistance for students allows us to remember those friends while we continue to educate students,” said Dr. David Balthrop, dean of the College of Humanities and Fine Arts. “Future theatre students will be grateful and thankful for this scholarship established in memory of Karen Joy Medley.”
This school year the Murray State University Theatre Arts Department will have five productions on the stage between Wilson Studio Theatre and the Robert E. Johnson Theatre. Additionally, a 10-minute film will be produced and uploaded to YouTube that was written by a faculty member and a student from the department.
For more information on the Karen Joy Medley Memorial Scholarship Endowment and the Theatre Arts Department at Murray State University please visit murraystate.edu/theatre.
