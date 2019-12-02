Dr. Clegg Austin, center, an alumnus of Murray High School in the Class of 1950, and his wife, Faye, right, donated National Geographic magazines to the MHS Media Center for students to use for research and art projects. The Austins are parents of MHS alumni, Brett, Jill, Paul, Mark and John Michael. Austin’s late mother, Lucille Farmer Austin, was also an alumnus and a MHS teacher. His late father, A.B. Austin, was a longtime Murray Board of Education member and the namesake for the former Austin Elementary School building. Pictured with the Austins is Tony Jarvis, MHS principal.