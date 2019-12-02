MURRAY – Murray State University has announced its new Racers Give fundraising campaign, helping to provide critical need-based scholarships for current and future Racers.
Set to run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 6, the campaign will call on the generous support of the university community to meet its $100,000 goal.
During the campaign, the university will host a president’s reception and celebration of giving event from 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Pogue Library. Open to the public, members of the campus and greater community can officially welcome Dr. Bob Jackson, the 14th president of the university and 1985 alumnus, along with wife Karen, a 1984 alumna. The reception and support for the Racers Give campaign will take the place of a traditional presidential investiture ceremony.
“In lieu of a costly formal presidential investiture, we instead want to raise funds for need-based scholarships — investing in our students and the future of Murray State,” University President Dr. Bob Jackson said.
Racer alumni, current students, faculty, staff and supporters are encouraged to share their stories using the #RacersGive hashtag on social media.
“Our best days remain in front of us at Murray State,” Jackson said. “Through the Racers Give campaign, we can ensure that these best days will be centered around the transformative experiences and opportunities students receive at Murray State, the finest place we know.”
To learn more about how your gift makes a difference at Murray State or to donate today, call the MSU Office of Development at 270-809-3001.
