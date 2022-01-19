MURRAY - The Murray State University Board of Regents recently approved the Cyber Education and Research Center (Cyber Center) transformation to provide education, research, development and outreach support for Murray State’s cyber-related programs.
During the board meeting on Dec. 3, 2021, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd described the importance and benefits of the new Cyber Center which includes providing education, research and outreach support for the cyber academic programs and collaboration with all computer-related programs.
Replacing the Center for Computer and Information Technology, the Cyber Center will support the Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Network Management (CNM) and the Master of Science in Cybersecurity Management (CYS) with education, research and development support, while continuing outreach efforts with new and existing students among the computer-related programs at the university.
“Murray State has been a leader in cybersecurity for 20 years,” said Dr. Michael Ramage, Cyber Center director. “We taught our first cybersecurity course in 2001. Since that time, we have been the recipient of more than a dozen cyber-related research projects, mostly through the US Department of Homeland Security. The cyber-specific focus of the center will allow us to continue that leadership within our region, state and nation in a rapidly growing area of need.”
The center has been a recipient of nine separate grants related to cyber, networking and innovation over the last decade. Among these grants, the center has worked with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on multiple grant-funded projects focused on positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) to validate timing requirements among wired and mobile sub-sectors. This change will enhance these opportunities and grow Murray State’s leadership in cyber endeavors.
“The new Cyber Center represents the continued direction Murray State is going as a leader in cybersecurity,” said Dr. Danny Claiborne, director of the School of Engineering. “In addition, the center, along with our academic programs, will continue to build a strong foundation of technology leadership within our region and state.”
The Cyber Center will work with faculty in Murray State’s academic programs to integrate research and experiential learning opportunities. The CNM program has a distinguished track record of preparing students for leadership in cyber fields. In 2019, Murray State was designated a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE) by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security. Additionally, the university’s online graduate program in cybersecurity management will benefit from these efforts, continuing to lead by example across the state and nation. Learn more about Murray State University’s new Cyber Education and Research Center by visiting its website at murraystate.edu/cyber or on Facebook at MurrayStateCyber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.