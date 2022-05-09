MURRAY - Murray State University has awarded Murray High School senior Andrew Orr with the prestigious Presidential Fellowship scholarship, which includes full tuition, housing and meals for up to four years.
Orr, a member of the MHS Football and Baseball team, is a 2021 Governor’s Scholar recipient, 2021 Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference attendee, and the 2021 MHS male International Space School honoree.
A member of MHS FBLA and Leadership Tomorrow, Orr has participated in the MHS Spanish, Beta and Chess teams. Most recently named as a 2021 Heisman High School Scholarship School recipient, Orr has also been active with the Murray Calloway Robotics Team. He has completed nine hours of Murray State University dual credit courses, and nine advanced placement (AP) courses.
Being active in Fellowship Christian Athletes while at MHS and the Gifted and Talented Leadership, Orr is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
During Orr’s junior and varsity athletic career, his baseball team achieved the All A First Region championship, and he was named an All-State First Team honoree. Orr and the MHS Tiger Football Team claimed the 2020 District championship, the 2020 Region championship, and a 2020 MHS Football State semi-finalist. An All WKS honoree his junior and senior year, Orr was named the Class 2A Top 25 Tackler.
Orr said being born and raised in Murray has afforded him many great opportunities, with one of the greatest opportunities being able to attend Murray High School the last four years. “Murray High was not only able to craft me into the athletically and academically gifted student I am now, but also provide me so many valuable resources and opportunities for my future.”
Orr credits the MHS teachers and staff his successes. “I am very blessed to have received such an honor as the Presidential Scholarship and couldn’t think of a better place for me to further my education than the amazing community of Murray that I have been so fortunate to be raised in,” Orr said. “I am very thankful for my family and the Murray Independent School System to be able to achieve all that I have been able to the past couple of years. I look forward to what the future holds for me at Murray State and I can’t wait to start my journey as a Racer.”
Students selected for the Presidential Fellowship scholarship complete a rigorous multi-step application process that includes multiple in-person interviews. During their time at Murray State, recipients of the scholarship are responsible for conducting extensive research projects and serving as leaders in the campus community.
“Our presidential fellows are all outstanding academic achievers, but they are also selected based on their demonstrated leadership potential and involvement in their communities,” said Dr. Warren Edminster, executive director of the Honors College.
“Presidential fellows engage in undergraduate research under the guidance of a faculty mentor and frequently publish their work before leaving Murray State,” Edminster added. “Besides excelling in research, presidential fellows invariably take leadership roles in student groups, ranging from the Student Government Association to Greek organizations.”
Incoming first-year students who have a 28 ACT composite score minimum (or 1250 SAT verbal and math combined score minimum), along with a 3.7 GPA on a 4.0 scale, are eligible to apply for the Presidential Fellowship scholarship. For more information on the University’s Honors College, visit murraystate.edu/honors.
Orr is a member of St Leo Catholic Church and the Pulse Youth Group. He has volunteered in numerous community initiatives including Need Line, the Empty Bowls project, St. Leo Church Fish Fry, Soup for the Soul, and providing piano performances at area nursing homes.
The son of Scott and Michelle Orr of Murray, he is self-employed in lawn maintenance.
