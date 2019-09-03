Murray State University celebrates opening of Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders

The Murray State University Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders (CASD) officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception Aug. 22 in Alexander Hall. Pictured, from left, are School Counseling Program Coordinator, Dr. Susana Bloomdahl, Professor and Director of the COEHS Assessment Clinic, Dr. Marty Dunham, Murray State University School Psychology Program Director, Dr. Sean Simons, College of Education and Human Services Dean, Dr. David Whaley and Murray State Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Tim Todd.