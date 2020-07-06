MURRAY – Murray State University continues to move forward with a phased process for a safe, healthy and effective restart in preparation for a successful fall 2020 semester.
The university’s Racer Restart plan, which can be viewed in its entirety at murraystate.edu/racerrestart, is guiding the institution while adhering to all state, federal and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
As part of the Racer Restart initiative, Murray State has established internal guidelines for the campus community with a careful and thoughtful approach. The 12 “Racer Safe and Healthy” guidelines range from social distancing, utilizing Murray State’s on-site Health Services and use of personal protective equipment, among other important health and safety measures as recommended by state and national guidelines and health professionals.
Both incoming and returning students are currently registering for fall classes. As announced earlier this summer, the university will offer a combination of in-person, hybrid (a mixture of in-person and online delivery) and online instruction while maintaining a new normal, traditional on-campus experience for students.
Incoming students continue to successfully complete summer orientation sessions, which began in May through a virtual platform. Remaining summer orientation sessions will take place virtually on July 7 and Aug. 6.
Beginning July 13, the university plans to resume campus tours for prospective students and families, in compliance with health and safety guidelines. Individuals can schedule a visit at murraystate.edu/visit, and are invited to also take a virtual campus tour or schedule a one-on-one meeting with a Murray State staff member virtually through Zoom or by phone.
Murray State continues to reinforce its “high-quality, high-impact, best value” promise that has been recognized by multiple national publications. The university has been named a “Best Bang for the Buck” by Washington Monthly, one of “America’s Best Colleges” by Forbes for the 12th straight year and a “Top-Tier University” by U.S. News & World Report for the 29th consecutive year.
The university also offers the Murray State Promise, which provides scholarship assistance to eligible first-time freshmen and new transfer students whose tuition may be fully covered through this initiative. Additional information is available at murraystate.edu/promise.
Students and families who haven’t done so already should complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), as the FAFSA is required in order to receive financial aid such as a Pell Grant or other federal money. Individuals can apply at fafsa.ed.gov and use Murray State code 001977.
“We continue to hear from students and families who are preparing for the fall semester, as well as many prospective students with a desire to have a high-quality, high-value educational experience while remaining closer to home — Murray State University is the perfect choice,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
“To our current students and incoming students as well as prospective students, we are here for you. During these difficult times, it is even more important that we fulfill our commitment in providing an educational experience that is recognized nationally. We made the conscious decision earlier this year to maintain our current tuition and fee rates with no increase for the 2020-21 academic year. Importantly, at this time, a safe and healthy environment coupled with quality and affordability are paramount.”
Prospective students interested in joining the Racer Family can learn more and apply for admission today for the coming fall at admissions.murraystate.edu.
