MURRAY – Adam Horton, a December 2019 graduate of the Murray State University Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, has been named a finalist for the Presidential Management Fellows Program with the federal government.
The Presidential Management Fellows Program is administered by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Each year, candidates apply to the program in efforts to be selected as finalists. Finalists are then eligible for appointment as Presidential Management Fellows. Nearly 5,000 candidates applied this year, with only 400 named finalists, including Horton. As a finalist, Horton will have appointment eligibility with federal agencies through November 2020.
“I feel like the past three years of hard work, late nights at the library and countless hours in the Murray State Veterans Lounge have finally paid off,” Horton said. “My wife said that I was shaking when I arrived home to tell her the news. My family and I feel extremely honored for this opportunity and I look forward to the new challenges that it presents. This fellowship was my primary goal from the beginning and the biggest contributing factor to my decision to pursue my master’s in public administration.”
Housed in Murray State’s Department of Political Science and Sociology, the MPA program readies students for a successful career as upper-level administrators in public service organizations. Whether individuals are currently employed or desire to work in the public or private sector, the program is ideal for them to advance professionally in the field of public administration. Students can complete the degree through a traditional on-campus program in Murray and via interactive television courses on Murray State’s regional campuses in Paducah, Madisonville, Henderson, Hopkinsville or Fort Campbell. The degree can also be completed entirely online.
Horton said the Murray State MPA program has been pivotal in his development as a leader and public administrator.
“I have seen noticeable changes in my leadership methods, my attention to detail and my ability to view each issue from a large picture instead of a minute focus,” says Horton. “Drs. Jim Clinger, Jennifer Morrison and Andrew Morelock have all had a unique and major impact on the trajectory of my career, and I truly appreciate their hard work in the MPA program. Murray State University as a whole has been incredibly supportive and encouraging throughout my time in Murray and Paducah. Without people like Drs. Don Robertson and Jeremy North, Alison Marshall, Alexandra Dietz and the large number of others involved in building, developing, and maintaining Murray State veterans programs, I would not have nearly the amount of success I have seen so far and hope to see in the future.”
For more information on Murray State’s MPA program, visit murraystate.edu/mpa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.