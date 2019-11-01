MURRAY – Murray State University welcomed home 24 past presidents of the Student Government Association (SGA) and their families for a reunion Oct. 19 as part of Homecoming 2019.
Originally launched as the Student Organization in 1936, SGA serves as an advocate for the student body within university administration. Presidents serve as members of the Murray State University Board of Regents, ensuring fair representation in all matters.
“Murray State is a very special place,” said SGA President Trey Book, a senior from Henderson, to the room of past presidents. “You all have had a significant impact on the growth of this institution. Presidents bring fresh ideas and goals to accomplish. These have ranged from concerts to lectures, bettering campus culture and making the student experience even better. We all chose to run for president because of our love and passion for this institution. The legacy that you all have developed continues to be built upon.”
Past presidents and their families connected over dinner, swapping stories and sharing memories of their time at Murray State.
“I’m honored to be back,” said Kara Mantooth-Bartlett, ’09, ’11, who served as SGA president from 2008-10. “It’s been incredible to see how Murray State has grown and expanded over the years, both in terms of campus and the student experience.”
“It’s great to meet so many past presidents that took up the mantle,” said Nikki Key Murphy, ’02, who served as SGA president from 2001-02. “It’s inspiring to see the continued legacy of SGA on display.”
In 2016, the Jeanie Morgan SGA Scholarship was established with gifts from five Murray State University alumni in honor of Morgan, who serves as advisor to student government and student organizations. Since that time, more than 25 others have stepped forward to push toward a goal of $50,000.
To make a gift to the Jeanie Morgan SGA Scholarship Fund, you may write a check payable to the Murray State University Foundation and send it to the Murray State Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray, KY 42071 or make a secure gift online at murraystate.edu/giving.
