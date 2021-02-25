MURRAY - Murray State University hosted its annual Admitted Student Kickoff Feb. 5-6. During this kickoff, Murray State welcomed nearly 700 admitted students representing 28 states. Admitted students and their families virtually gathered for multiple sessions that covered many areas of Murray State that offer assistance to students as well as opportunities to learn more about the University’s academic colleges and schools.
“There is nothing more exciting than interacting with our future Racers and their families and guests,” said Beth Acreman, associate director for new student programs and events. “Admitted Student Kickoff allowed us to offer a multitude of virtual sessions that covered a wide variety of support services. Our goal was to provide information that will assist our new students along their journey to Murray State. We cannot wait to see all these students again at Racer Nation Orientation this summer.”
Students that attended Admitted Student Kickoff received priority registration for Racer Nation Orientation, learned more about Racer Nation Orientation from the 2021 orientation leadership team, met virtually with Student Financial Services, participated in academic open house virtual sessions, learned more about the Racer Band, campus clubs, Greek organizations, housing and residence life.
“I want to thank our students and families who participated in the Admitted Student Kickoff,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “This is an exciting time to be a Racer with many positive changes occurring on campus and more to come as we begin a new fall semester,”
Admitted students are expected to attend Racer Nation Orientation, which provides new students the opportunity to register for classes, meet faculty, staff and students, receive their student ID card as well as meet fellow incoming students through a variety of special programs and activities. For more information or to register, visit murraystate.edu/orientation.
Students interested in joining the Racer Family for the fall 2021 semester can learn more, schedule a campus visit and apply at admissions.murraystate.edu.
