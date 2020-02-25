Murray State University hosts successful Admitted Student Weekend

MURRAY – Murray State University hosted Admitted Student Weekend Feb. 7-9, welcoming more than 780 admitted students and their families to catch a glimpse of life at Murray State.
Guests took part in special tours of campus, learned more about the university’s academic programs, connected with future classmates and attended various activities and programs held throughout the weekend. Many participants also registered for one of the upcoming Summer Orientation sessions to further acclimate them to the Racer Family.
A total of 784 students from 20 states across the country attended the weekend — among them, neighboring states such as Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee and as far as Colorado, Texas and New Hampshire. The total number of students reflected a significant increase from last year’s successful event.
“Our faculty, staff and students at Murray State were able to showcase their departments through interest sessions, receptions and activities,” said Beth Acreman, associate director for new student programs and events in the Office of Recruitment. “We were very proud of the commitment our university and community showed towards our admitted students and their guests. It was an excellent effort by many, and we are looking forward to hosting them all again at Summer Orientation.”
Students interested in joining the Racer Family for the fall 2020 semester can learn more, schedule a campus visit and apply today at admissions.murraystate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.