MURRAY – Murray State University has introduced a master of science (MS) in cybersecurity management program that prepares students to enter or transition into cybersecurity leadership roles.
Offered on-campus or online beginning with the spring 2020 semester, the 30-credit hour program consists of eight 3-credit hour courses plus two 3-credit hour electives. Course topics include information security principles, information security and risk management, incident response, digital forensics fundamentals and more.
The program culminates in a project-based course that tasks students with preparing and presenting an information security design, policy or plan for an industry partner. Full-time students can complete the program in as little as 15 months.
Graduates are prepared for a wide spectrum of information security positions, including information security officer, IT risk and compliance analyst, cybersecurity manager, chief information security officer and much more.
“When people think of cybersecurity, they typically think of configuring a firewall, but cybersecurity is more than technology,” said cybersecurity graduate program director Dr. Marcia Ford. “While firewalls are necessary, cybersecurity is also about merging technology with business practices to help private and public institutions meet their organizational goals. Murray State’s cybersecurity management MS prepares students for cybersecurity leadership roles to help organizations bridge security needs with business needs.”
“With the massive accumulation of data and the low cost of storage, it is no surprise that careers involving data — capture, storage, security, distribution and management — are exploding,” said Dr. Victor Raj, chair of the department of computer science and information systems. “Career opportunities in data management and data/information security are not likely to slow down anytime soon. We are delighted to be able to offer such a program in this region.”
For more information or to apply, visit murraystate.edu/cybersecurityms.
