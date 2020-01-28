Murray State University, Kaskaskia College sign Memorandum of Understanding

MURRAY – Murray State University and Kaskaskia College (KC) are pleased to announce that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two schools. This signing ensures a cooperative relationship and mutual understanding to develop a strong partnership that will facilitate a smooth and seamless movement of students from the community college to Murray State. The institutions held a virtual signing of the articulation agreement Jan. 13.
The agreement’s primary goal is to establish programs to promote successful experiences for KC students seeking to continue their higher education at Murray State. Plans are underway to develop dual admission and reverse transfer processes between the two institutions to streamline the movement of students between the institutions.
This agreement will also allow KC students to connect with Murray State advisers and have access to faculty and programs within their proposed majors while at the community college.
Dr. Ashley Becker, Kaskaskia College’s vice president of instructional services, thanked Murray State for supporting Kaskaskia College, which is located in Centralia, Illinois, in providing a seamless and affordable pathway for students to earn a high-quality bachelor’s degree.
“This agreement will clearly benefit our students and we are pleased to give our students more options when helping them achieve their educational and career goals,” Becker said.
“The relationship between Murray State University and Kaskaskia College has always been solid, but this memorandum of understanding will lead to several academic program articulations that will benefit both institutions, and most importantly, the benefit to students will be significantly enhanced,” said Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Tim Todd. “Many thanks to Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson and Kaskaskia College President George Evans for their vision. I would also like to thank Vice President Ashley Becker at Kaskaskia College and her academic team for being such wonderful partners with the Murray State academic leadership team. The future is very bright.”
