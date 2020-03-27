MURRAY - Murray State University has launched a new website, murraystate.edu/springsuccess, with helpful resources, links and key information as part of its core commitment to student success, amidst a transition to online/alternative instruction for the remainder of the spring semester in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The new student success website offers links with information for online learning resources, such as Canvas, Zoom and Google, contact information for important university departments and units, a “Frequently Asked Questions” section, and other online learning tips.
This past fall, the university launched its Starfish Student Success Network that provides students and faculty with academic support, student self-service capabilities, increased communication and stronger connections between faculty, students, advisors and support services.
The platform allows students to view their schedules and grades, ask for help and connect with their success teams. Faculty members can use early alerts, kudos, and progress reports to make sure students stay focused in classes while advisors, student support staff, and administrators can support students and their journey towards educational success. More information is available at murraystate.edu/starfish.
“We hope these resources and tips are helpful for our students and their families,” said Dr. Tim Todd, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “Murray State is here to assist Racers in any way possible as we successfully complete the spring semester.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.