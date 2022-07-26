MURRAY - Murray State University’s School of Nursing and Health Professions offers an advancement in a Registered Respiratory Therapist’s (RRT) career to earning a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy (BSRT). The program is sponsored by the Madisonville Community College – Murray State University Consortium for Respiratory Education, offering licensed therapists the opportunity to learn from faculty members who understand the rigors of completing an associate degree in respiratory therapy and can help students make an easy transition to a bachelor’s degree program.
The RRT to BSRT Degree Advancement program at Murray State is an online program designed specifically for working registered respiratory therapists. The program will allow students to learn more about a variety of topics in the profession including management, education, advanced roles, disease management and research.
Additionally, students will also be able to work toward a specialty credential. This program is one of two online degree advancements in the state of Kentucky, offering an enriching opportunity to not only students in Kentucky, but students around the country.
“We are excited to offer the BSRT program here at Murray State University,” said Dr. Dina Byers, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions. “The online program allows registered respiratory therapists the opportunity to complete a bachelor’s degree while working. Murray State University is thankful for the partnership with Madisonville Community College and looking forward to growing this program.”
To learn more about the RRT to BSRT degree advancement program offered at Murray State please visit bit.ly/3tSyZ6C or contact the academic advisor for the respiratory program, Tina Siddon, at tsiddon@murraystate.edu or 270-824-1748.
