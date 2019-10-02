MURRAY – Murray State University will continue to offer the Murray State Promise as first-time freshmen and new transfer students throughout the state of Kentucky are eligible for this tuition assistance program.
Murray State’s promise is to provide scholarship assistance to help pay for tuition and mandatory fees if the student’s combined federal, state, institutional and private gift aid is less than the cost of Murray State’s tuition (12-15 hours). Online fees, course fees, tuition above 15 hours, and other costs such as housing, meals, books, etc. are not covered.
“The Murray State Promise can be significant for qualifying students and their families in that their tuition may already be fully covered through this program,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said. “Access and affordability will continue to be important considerations for many families as they determine the future of their child’s education. Through initiatives such as this, a multitude of privately-funded, academic achievement and need-based scholarship offerings, as well as a competitive tuition rate, Murray State remains committed to providing an impactful education that is recognized as one of America’s best values as recent accolades from Washington Monthly, Forbes and U.S. News and World Report have indicated.”
Within the past month, Murray State has been recognized as a “Best Bang for the Buck” by Washington Monthly, one of “America’s Best Colleges” by Forbes for the 12th consecutive year, and a top-tier university by U.S. News & World Report for the 29th straight year.
Individuals are encouraged to learn more by visiting murraystate.edu/promise or contacting the Scholarship Office at 800-272-4678 ext. 4 or msu.scholarships@murraystate.edu.
Individuals interested in learning more about Murray State, scheduling a campus visit or applying for admission can visit admissions.murraystate.edu.
