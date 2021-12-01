MURRAY - The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi — the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines — recently recognized the Murray State University chapter of Phi Kappa Phi as a Circle of Excellence Gold Chapter, the second-highest commendation a chapter can receive from the organization. The award is given to chapters that exceed expectations in chapter operations and who demonstrate sustainability and vitality as a chapter of Phi Kappa Phi.
The Circle of Excellence program was introduced in 2018. The program recognized 74 chapters this year, including 23 with the Gold distinction. Phi Kappa Phi currently has chapters on more than 325 select campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines.
“Our chapters are the lifeblood of Phi Kappa Phi. We’re proud to recognize and celebrate their success with a Circle of Excellence Award,” said acting Society Executive Director Traci Navarre.
The Circle of Excellence Gold honor is given to chapters who scored a 95-99 out of 100 on a criteria scale that evaluates chapter health indicators. By receiving the Gold distinction, the Murray State chapter is recognized as a thriving organization that holds annual initiations, upholds the Society Bylaws, regularly attends chapter training opportunities and submits a chapter-endorsed nominee to the Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship Program.
“I cried after reading the email from the Society headquarters that we were a Gold Chapter,” said chapter president Dr. Melony Shemberger. “The chapter officers worked extremely hard last academic year during a pandemic to offer opportunities for members to participate during our university’s Scholars Week (both semesters), to be included in the commencement programs, to publicize efforts to all members, and to induct new members in April. How a small crew of faculty and student officers achieved all this is still beyond me. I am blessed to work with members who hold Phi Kappa Phi near and dear to their hearts as much as I do.”
Chapters achieving the Circle of Excellence Gold distinction receive:
• a commendation letter from the Society sent to chapter officers and campus administration
• special recognition on the Phi Kappa Phi website
• specially-designed logo for use in chapter communications
• a $200 cash award
To learn more about the Circle of Excellence program, please visit phikappaphi.org/2022Excellence.
