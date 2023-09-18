MURRAY - Murray State University has once again been highlighted as a nationally-recognized best value for students seeking a college degree by Washington Monthly.
The university has been ranked as a top public institution in Kentucky and the South in the publication’s “Best Bang for the Buck” South region category, and ranks as one of the best among public comprehensive universities.
Murray State, which has been featured in the publication’s list in past years, is ranked by Washington Monthly based on university contributions to the public good in three categories: social mobility, research and providing opportunities for public service.
"We are extremely pleased to be recognized for both high quality academic programs and for providing excellent value to our students,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “Last year, we awarded a record $115 million in scholarships and financial aid, and we continue to enhance our scholarship programs in order to further benefit our students."
Murray State was also recently recognized by Forbes as one of America’s top colleges.
Murray State has an expanded regional tuition rate that includes a total of 15 states across the country. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Murray State has also enhanced its academic achievement scholarships to emphasize GPA for entering freshmen students. Based on the university’s most recent data, more than $115 million is awarded annually to students in financial aid and scholarships, and among its freshman class, 99% received a scholarship or financial aid.
Admission for the 2024-25 academic year at Murray State University is open as future Racers can apply today at admissions.murraystate.edu. Students interested in joining the Racer family can also learn more as well as schedule a campus visit by calling the office of recruitment at 270-809-2896 or emailing msu.recruitment@murraystate.edu.
