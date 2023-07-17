MURRAY - Murray State University has been recognized nationally by Colleges of Distinction in its 2023-2024 “Best Colleges” rankings.
According to its website, Colleges of Distinction notes colleges and universities which are nationally recognized by education experts as an exceptional school, committed to teaching undergraduate students, offers a wide range of cutting-edge educational opportunities, provides a vibrant campus community with unique opportunities for growth, and is highly valued by graduate schools and employers for its outstanding preparation.
Murray State was one of two public, regional comprehensive universities in Kentucky which were recognized. Specific academic areas in business, education, engineering and nursing were also noted, as well as the university’s overall affordability.
“This most recent national accolade by Colleges of Distinction highlights Murray State University as an excellent educational and campus life experience for our students with valuable opportunities to grow personally and professionally, all while being recognized for quality and affordability,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
Recognized nationally as one of America’s best college values, Murray State has been named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top universities in the country for 32 consecutive years. In the publication’s most recent rankings last fall, Murray State was named a top 10 regional university in both quality and value.
Murray State was also highlighted within the past year as a best value for students seeking a college degree by Washington Monthly in its “Best Bang for the Buck” rankings, as well as by Forbes, Money Magazine and the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education.
There is still time for prospective students who are interested in joining the Racer family for the 2023-2024 academic year beginning in August. Individuals can learn more, schedule a campus or virtual visit and apply for admission at admissions.murraystate.edu.
Recognized nationally as one of America’s best college values, Murray State has expanded its regional tuition rate to now include a total of 15 states across the country. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Murray State has also enhanced its academic achievement scholarships to emphasize GPA for entering freshmen students in fall 2023.
Learn more about the Colleges of Distinction 2023-2024 rankings at https://collegesofdistinction.com/best-colleges-of-distinction.
