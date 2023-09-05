MURRAY - Murray State University has been recognized as one of America’s top colleges again by Forbes. The university ranked highly among public colleges and universities as well as in the south region as the top ranked public, regional comprehensive university in Kentucky.
“Murray State University in Murray, KY is a public institution that places value on individualized attention in and outside of the classroom,” states Forbes.
Murray State has consistently been recognized by Forbes, in addition to other national rankings, that highlight its “high-quality, high-impact, nationally-recognized best value” promise. The university has been named a “Best Bang for the Buck” by Washington Monthly and a “Top-Tier University” by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 consecutive years.
The university offers more than 140 academic programs and 170 student organizations, encompassing a variety of shared academic and personal interests.
Murray State has an expanded regional tuition rate that includes a total of 15 states across the country. These states include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Murray State has also enhanced its academic achievement scholarships to emphasize GPA for entering freshmen students. Based on the university’s most recent data, more than $115 million is awarded annually to students in financial aid and scholarships, and among its freshman class, 99 percent received a scholarship or financial aid.
Admission for the fall 2024 semester and 2024-25 academic year at Murray State University is open as future Racers can apply today at admissions.murraystate.edu. Students interested in joining the Racer family can also learn more as well as schedule a campus visit by calling the office of recruitment at 270-809-2896 or emailing msu.recruitment@murraystate.edu.
Since 1922, Murray State University has provided a collaborative, opportunity-rich living and learning community that fosters personal growth and professional success through a high-quality college experience. Students receive support from inspiring faculty and staff and will join a distinctive campus community — the Racer Family. With nearly 10,000 students, Murray State prepares the next generation of leaders to join more than 80,000 successful alumni who make a difference in their community, across the country and around the world. We are Racers. The university’s main campus is located in Murray and includes five regional campuses in Ft. Campbell, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Madisonville and Paducah.
To learn more about Murray State University, please visit murraystate.edu.
