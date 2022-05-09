MURRAY - The Murray State University chapter of Beta Gamma Sigma International Honor Society in business inducted 37 new members during the 45th annual induction ceremony on April 25 at the Curris Center.
Lifetime membership in Beta Gamma Sigma is by invitation only. Membership is the highest recognition a business student can receive in a business program accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International. The top 10% of juniors, the 10% of seniors and the top 20% of graduate students are invited for membership.
“Beta Gamma Sigma is the premier honor society for business students worldwide per the gold standard of AACSB accreditation,” said Kelsey Johnson, advisor for the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business. “Here in the college of business, we have held this accreditation since 1976. Our faculty, staff and alumni are proud of this mark of quality at the highest level, and these student leaders who are now inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma represent the brightest of the bright. We are very proud of them.”
Officers for the 2022-23 school year were also elected at the ceremony. Bria James, sophomore from Belleville, Illinois, and Dahlia Miller, junior from Pearland, Texas, were elected as chapter co-presidents. Avery Robertson, sophomore from Adams, Tennessee, was elected vice president.
Local graduate inductees were Jason Billington of Kirksey and Gregory Rice of Almo. Kaitlyn Dukes of Murray was a junior inductee, and Joshua Bucy of Murray was a sophomore inductee.
