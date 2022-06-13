Murray State University’s College of Education and Human Services celebrates end-of-semester ceremonies

MURRAY – On May 13, the Murray State University College of Education and Human Services’ Center for Communication Disorders (CDI) held its hooding ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate students as part of the May 14 commencement ceremonies and commencement weekend at the university.
The undergraduate hooding ceremony was held on the South Lawn of Alexander Hall, but was moved inside due to inclement weather. Undergraduate seniors were given their cords for commencement and outstanding seniors were honored with plaques.
The graduate hooding ceremony was held in the Alexander Hall Auditorium. In the graduate ceremony, students of the masters program were presented with certificates/awards and draped with their hoods by CDI faculty.
Additionally, on May 13, the college’s department of Educational Studies, Leadership, and Counseling (ELC) held its hooding ceremony for graduate students as part of the May 14 commencement ceremonies and commencement weekend at the university.
The graduate hooding ceremony was held in the Alexander Hall Auditorium. At the graduate ceremony, students of the masters and doctorate programs were presented with certificates/awards and draped with their hoods by ELC faculty and Dr. David Whaley, dean of the College of Education and Human Services.
Photographs from these events can be found on the College of Education and Human Services’ Facebook page facebook.com/murraystcoehs.
