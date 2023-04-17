MURRAY - The Murray State University Department of Art & Design and University Galleries are pleased to announce the capstone exhibitions of work by Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BS) and Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) students for spring 2023. The exhibitions will be on view April 14 – May 4 in the Mary Ed Mecoy Hall Gallery and the Clara M. Eagle Galleries, located on the sixth and seventh floors of the Price Doyle Fine Arts Building on Murray State’s campus. An opening reception will be held in the galleries on Friday, April 14 at 5 p.m.
In partial fulfillment of their graduation requirements, students pursuing a fine arts degree (BFA, BA, BS) are required to present an exhibition of recent works completed during their study at Murray State. With the guidance of individualized advisors and faculty committees and the Director of University Galleries, these capstone exhibitions generally take the form of concurrent exhibitions or small groups of students presenting as a collective within a gallery space.
Essence of Introspection, an exhibition of work by students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Studio Art, will feature seven art majors including Mahalia Rickman and Miranda Tynes, both of Murray.
Eight exhibitions by Bachelor of Fine Arts students will also be on view.
The University Galleries visitor hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The galleries will also be open on Saturday, April 15 from 5-8 p.m. to coincide with the Murray Art Guild’s monthly Art Hop. Admission to the galleries is free and open to the public.
For more information about this or other upcoming events, contact the Department of Art & Design at 270-809-3784 or msu.art@murraystate.edu.
