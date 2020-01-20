MURRAY – Murray State University’s Racers Give fundraising campaign has raised $217,871 through the end of 2019, becoming the most successful need-based scholarship campaign in Murray State history.
Originally set to run from Nov. 29 through Dec. 6, Racers Give more than doubled its goal of $100,000, thanks to generous support from the university community. Dr. Jesse D. Jones, a 1964 alumnus, Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, longtime university supporter and namesake of the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology, served as keynote speaker at “A President’s Reception — A Celebration of Giving” Dec. 4 at Pogue Library. The event celebrated the season of giving and shone a spotlight on President Dr. Bob Jackson’s appreciation of all who support the University.
Scholarships funded by the campaign are already being awarded to future Racers starting at Murray State for the fall 2020 semester.
“On behalf of many future Racers, we are deeply grateful for the generosity of our alumni, faculty, staff, students and friends as they provided gifts for scholarships,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson, who proposed launching the campaign in lieu of a presidential investiture ceremony. “We have a tremendous responsibility to the students and families of this region, state and beyond as we work to ensure an affordable, world-class education.”
Racer alumni, current students, faculty, staff and supporters are encouraged to share their stories using the #RacersGive hashtag on social media.
“When President Jackson proposed dollars for student scholarships in lieu of pomp and circumstance... how could we not give?” said university supporter and donor David Denton. “Congrats for thinking outside the box!”
“The fact that the Racers Give scholarship fund would be available immediately to help students who are experiencing financial difficulties was a major reason why I and many of my colleagues donated to the campaign and encouraged others to participate,” said university faculty member Dr. Melony Shemberger. “Decades ago, during my final semester of college, my family suffered a financial hardship, and I thought I would not be able to finish my degree. Thanks to the financial help from several individuals, including faculty, I was able to stay enrolled and graduate.
“Now that I am a faculty member, I wanted to pay forward the kindness shown to me. The Racers Give campaign allowed me to do just that.”
“I chose to donate to the Racers Give Campaign because I believe education should be a priority, and this campaign allows Racers to achieve their goals,” said freshman Cameron Gough, a telecommunications systems management major from Sedalia.
To learn more about how your gift makes a difference at Murray State or to donate today, please call the Office of Development at 270-809-3001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.