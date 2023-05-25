MURRAY - Murray State University’s statewide Program of Distinction in Cybersecurity and Network Management (CNM) placed fourth nationally through a community outreach competition by the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CD).
Among the approximately 400 CAE-CD institutions, Murray State was the only Kentucky school in the top 10. Its submission included nearly 80 outreach events held throughout the year, reaching more than 14,000 individuals.
A recent event that took place on April 20 was the annual Security Matters conference. The largest technology security conference in the region, the free event offers small business and security personnel the opportunity to hear from industry individuals about a variety of issues and topics.
Other events include the following:
• The annual IT Matters conference held in Paducah, Kentucky
• Tech Mania, a high school IT competition that includes IT and cybersecurity competitions
• TEN @ 10, a weekly online video series highlighting various cybersecurity topics
• A monthly column on cyber-related topics in the Four Rivers Business Journal
• A regular segment on WKMS, Cyber Bytes, which discusses various cybersecurity topics
“Receiving this great news is quite an accomplishment for our program,” said Dr. Michael Ramage, director of Murray State’s Cyber Education and Research Center. “The competition's goal was to encourage and promote cybersecurity awareness and online safety practices, calling for outreach activities to engage faculty members and students in experiential learning activities, local, regional and national cyber exercises and competitions, outreach to community colleges and high schools, computer check-up days, and engagement opportunities with business and industry to provide pathways for graduates into successful careers. Many people deserve credit for this. I’d like to particularly thank Dr. Randall Joyce, our CAE-CD point of contact on campus and the coordinator of our CNM program.”
In 1997, Kentucky House Bill 1 created Programs of Distinction through the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education at public postsecondary institutions, including Murray State University’s cybersecurity program. Murray State offers a bachelor’s degree in Cybersecurity and Network Management, along with an accelerated master’s degree (available online) in Cybersecurity Management that can be completed in 12-18 months.
Murray State has a Cyber Education and Research Center that provides education, research, development and outreach support for the University’s cyber-related programs.
In 2019, Murray State was designated a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE) by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
The program is recognized as a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (NSA CA-CD), certified through the Quality Assurance Commons with the Essential Employability Qualities Certification, and has won multiple national awards over the years through ITERA including Program of the Year.
Graduates join a global network of alumni who are employed at Google, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, among others.
Additional information is available at murraystate.edu/cyber.
